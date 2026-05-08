Balikatan 2026: 2nd Bn., 27th Inf. Regt. Mortar Live Fire

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U.S Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division prepare another round for firing, readying the M252 81mm mortar system for continued engagement of the designated impact zone during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, April 21, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jonathan Melendez)