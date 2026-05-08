USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Arctic

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U.S. Navy Sailors lower supplies on the quarterdeck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during a replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) in the Indian Ocean, May 10, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)