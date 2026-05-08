USS Mustin conducts boat operations

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U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) Executive Officer Cmdr. Rhett Gilman observes Sailors approaching the ship in a rigid-hull inflatable boat while underway in the Indian Ocean, May 7, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)