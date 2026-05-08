U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) hoist a rigid-hull inflatable boat onto the boat deck while underway in the Indian Ocean, May 7, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and US 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. US 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 03:19
|Photo ID:
|9677841
|VIRIN:
|260507-N-ER894-1305
|Resolution:
|5555x3703
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Mustin conducts boat operations [Image 32 of 32], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.