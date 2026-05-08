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    USS Mustin conducts boat operations [Image 15 of 32]

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    USS Mustin conducts boat operations

    INDIAN OCEAN

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Dimal 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) hoist a rigid-hull inflatable boat onto the boat deck while underway in the Indian Ocean, May 7, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and US 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. US 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 03:19
    Photo ID: 9677841
    VIRIN: 260507-N-ER894-1305
    Resolution: 5555x3703
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mustin conducts boat operations [Image 32 of 32], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Mustin conducts a &quot;killer tomato&quot; inflatable surface target live-fire exercise
    USS Mustin conducts a &quot;killer tomato&quot; inflatable surface target live-fire exercise
    USS Mustin conducts a &quot;killer tomato&quot; inflatable surface target live-fire exercise
    USS Mustin conducts a &quot;killer tomato&quot; inflatable surface target live-fire exercise
    USS Mustin conducts a &quot;killer tomato&quot; inflatable surface target live-fire exercise
    USS Mustin conducts a &quot;killer tomato&quot; inflatable surface target live-fire exercise
    USS Mustin conducts a general quarters drill
    USS Mustin conducts a general quarters drill
    USS Mustin conducts a general quarters drill
    USS Mustin conducts a general quarters drill
    USS Mustin conducts boat operations
    USS Mustin conducts boat operations
    USS Mustin conducts boat operations
    USS Mustin conducts boat operations
    USS Mustin conducts boat operations
    USS Mustin conducts boat operations
    USS Mustin conducts a general quarters drill
    USS Mustin conducts a general quarters drill
    USS Mustin conducts a general quarters drill
    USS Mustin conducts a general quarters drill
    USS Mustin conducts a general quarters drill
    USS Mustin conducts a general quarters drill
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Arctic
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Arctic
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Arctic
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Arctic
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Arctic
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Arctic
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Arctic
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Arctic
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Arctic
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Arctic

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    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    CTF 70
    patrol
    7th Fleet
    Readiness & Training

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