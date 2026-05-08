U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 1st Class Jesse Terminel, right, from California, observes Sailors as they install I-type shoring on simulated structural damage in a machinery space aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during a general quarters drill in the Indian Ocean, May 8, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 03:19
|Photo ID:
|9677849
|VIRIN:
|260508-N-ER894-1060
|Resolution:
|5270x3513
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Mustin conducts a general quarters drill [Image 32 of 32], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.