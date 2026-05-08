U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wade Kirwan, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron non commissioned officer in charge of training, performs explosive ordinance and disposal methods in response to a simulated bomb threat during Mustang Rodeo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 11, 2026. The scenario tested the ability of responding agencies to rapidly coordinate and execute emergency response procedures during a notional incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 00:11
|Photo ID:
|9677745
|VIRIN:
|260511-F-SA893-1180
|Resolution:
|5477x3081
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan Airmen Respond to Simulated Bomb Threat Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.