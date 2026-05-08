Osan Airmen Respond to Simulated Bomb Threat Exercise

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wade Kirwan, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron non commissioned officer in charge of training, performs explosive ordinance and disposal methods in response to a simulated bomb threat during Mustang Rodeo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 11, 2026. The scenario tested the ability of responding agencies to rapidly coordinate and execute emergency response procedures during a notional incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)