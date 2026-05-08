Osan Airmen Respond to Simulated Bomb Threat Exercise

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A U.S. Airman assigned to the 51st Force Support Squadron uses his clothing as a marker in response to a simulated bomb threat during Mustang Rodeo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 11, 2026. The exercise provided an opportunity for units across the installation to refine procedures and improve interoperability during emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)