A U.S. Airman assigned to the 51st Force Support Squadron uses his clothing as a marker in response to a simulated bomb threat during Mustang Rodeo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 11, 2026. The exercise provided an opportunity for units across the installation to refine procedures and improve interoperability during emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 00:11
|Photo ID:
|9677740
|VIRIN:
|260511-F-SA893-1025
|Resolution:
|5743x3230
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan Airmen Respond to Simulated Bomb Threat Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.