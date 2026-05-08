Osan Airmen Respond to Simulated Bomb Threat Exercise

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Carl Ditty, 51st Fighter Wing Inspector General exercise superintendent, documents a simulated bomb threat during Mustang Rodeo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 11, 2026. Wing Inspection Team members observed the exercise to evaluate response procedures and ensure participating agencies executed required actions throughout the scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)