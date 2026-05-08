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    Osan Airmen Respond to Simulated Bomb Threat Exercise [Image 2 of 5]

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    Osan Airmen Respond to Simulated Bomb Threat Exercise

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.10.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Carl Ditty, 51st Fighter Wing Inspector General exercise superintendent, documents a simulated bomb threat during Mustang Rodeo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 11, 2026. Wing Inspection Team members observed the exercise to evaluate response procedures and ensure participating agencies executed required actions throughout the scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 00:11
    Photo ID: 9677741
    VIRIN: 260511-F-SA893-1091
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Osan Airmen Respond to Simulated Bomb Threat Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Osan AB
    51FW
    mustang rodeo

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