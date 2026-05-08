U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Carl Ditty, 51st Fighter Wing Inspector General exercise superintendent, documents a simulated bomb threat during Mustang Rodeo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 11, 2026. Wing Inspection Team members observed the exercise to evaluate response procedures and ensure participating agencies executed required actions throughout the scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 00:11
|Photo ID:
|9677741
|VIRIN:
|260511-F-SA893-1091
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan Airmen Respond to Simulated Bomb Threat Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.