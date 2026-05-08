Osan Airmen Respond to Simulated Bomb Threat Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Taylor, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron non commissioned officer in charge of equipment, operates a Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II during a simulated bomb threat exercise during Mustang Rodeo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 11, 2026. The training scenario brought together security forces, fire emergency services and explosive ordnance disposal personnel to rehearse emergency response operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)