U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Taylor, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron non commissioned officer in charge of equipment, operates a Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II during a simulated bomb threat exercise during Mustang Rodeo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 11, 2026. The training scenario brought together security forces, fire emergency services and explosive ordnance disposal personnel to rehearse emergency response operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 00:11
|Photo ID:
|9677742
|VIRIN:
|260511-F-SA893-1117
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan Airmen Respond to Simulated Bomb Threat Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.