Carl Albert High School GEAR UP Tour

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TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Students from Carl Albert High School’s GEAR UP program pose for a group photo in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker following a tour the 507th Air Refueling Wing on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 7, 2026. The students toured the fabrication flight, Consolidated Tool Kit, aircraft hangars and aero shop to learn about aviation, maintenance and skilled trade career opportunities within the Air Force Reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Carter Denton)