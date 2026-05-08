TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Tech. Sgt. Shane Upton, a sheet metal mechanic with the 507th Maintenance Squadron, gives students from Carl Albert High School’s GEAR UP program a tour of the 507th Air Refueling Wing paint booth at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 7, 2026. The students toured the fabrication flight, Consolidated Tool Kit, aircraft hangars and aero shop to learn about aviation, maintenance and skilled trade career opportunities within the Air Force Reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Carter Denton)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 14:32
|Photo ID:
|9676492
|VIRIN:
|260507-F-EX228-1017
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|817.3 KB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Carl Albert High School GEAR UP Tour [Image 10 of 10], by Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.