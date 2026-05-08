Carl Albert High School GEAR UP Tour

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TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Tech. Sgt. Shane Upton, a sheet metal mechanic with the 507th Maintenance Squadron, gives students from Carl Albert High School’s GEAR UP program a tour of the 507th Air Refueling Wing paint booth at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 7, 2026. The students toured the fabrication flight, Consolidated Tool Kit, aircraft hangars and aero shop to learn about aviation, maintenance and skilled trade career opportunities within the Air Force Reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Carter Denton)