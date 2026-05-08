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    Carl Albert High School GEAR UP Tour [Image 3 of 10]

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    Carl Albert High School GEAR UP Tour

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Carter Denton 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Tech. Sgt. Brenden Estep, an aircraft metals technology specialist with the 507th Maintenance Squadron, gives students from Carl Albert High School’s GEAR UP program a tour of the 507th Air Refueling Wing’s fabrication flight on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 7, 2026. The students toured the fabrication flight, Consolidated Tool Kit, aircraft hangars and aero shop to learn about aviation, maintenance and skilled trade career opportunities within the Air Force Reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Carter Denton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 14:32
    Photo ID: 9676495
    VIRIN: 260507-F-EX228-1047
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 719.59 KB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Carl Albert High School GEAR UP Tour [Image 10 of 10], by Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Carl Albert High School GEAR UP Tour
    Carl Albert High School GEAR UP Tour
    Carl Albert High School GEAR UP Tour
    Carl Albert High School GEAR UP Tour
    Carl Albert High School GEAR UP Tour
    Carl Albert High School GEAR UP Tour
    Carl Albert High School GEAR UP Tour
    Carl Albert High School GEAR UP Tour
    Carl Albert High School GEAR UP Tour
    Carl Albert High School GEAR UP Tour

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    Okies
    507 ARW
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    Maintenance
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