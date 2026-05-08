Carl Albert High School GEAR UP Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Senior Master Sgt. Eric Richardson, assigned to the 507th Maintenance Squadron, gives students from Carl Albert High School’s GEAR UP program a tour of the 507th Air Refueling Wing’s Consolidated Tool Kit on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 7, 2026. The students toured the fabrication flight, CTK, aircraft hangars and aero shop to learn about aviation, maintenance and skilled trade career opportunities within the Air Force Reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Carter Denton)