Maj. Daniel M. McFadden Assumes Command of 74th Aerial Port Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio

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Maj. Daniel M. McFadden, 74th Aerial Port Squadron, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Lt. Col. Cindy N. Storoy, 433rd Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony in San Atonio, Texas, May 2, 2026. The award recognizes outstanding noncombat meritorious achievement and service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)