Maj. Daniel M. McFadden, 74th Aerial Port Squadron, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Lt. Col. Cindy N. Storoy, 433rd Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony in San Atonio, Texas, May 2, 2026. The award recognizes outstanding noncombat meritorious achievement and service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 12:53
|Photo ID:
|9676112
|VIRIN:
|260502-F-TT318-1187
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Daniel M. McFadden Assumes Command of 74th Aerial Port Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maj. Daniel M. McFadden Assumes Command of 74th Aerial Port Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio
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