Maj. Daniel M. McFadden (right) receives the 74th Aerial Port Squadron guidon from Lt. Col. Cindy Storoy (left), 433rd Mission Support Group commander, as he assumes command of the 74th APS during a change of command ceremony in San Antonio, Texas, May 2, 2026. McFadden brings operational and logistics experience to the role, leading a unit that enables global mobility missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 12:53
|Photo ID:
|9676111
|VIRIN:
|260502-F-TT318-1184
|Resolution:
|5576x3710
|Size:
|3.51 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Maj. Daniel M. McFadden Assumes Command of 74th Aerial Port Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio
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