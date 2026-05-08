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    Maj. Daniel M. McFadden Assumes Command of 74th Aerial Port Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio [Image 2 of 4]

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    Maj. Daniel M. McFadden Assumes Command of 74th Aerial Port Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    Maj. Daniel M. McFadden (right) receives the 74th Aerial Port Squadron guidon from Lt. Col. Cindy Storoy (left), 433rd Mission Support Group commander, as he assumes command of the 74th APS during a change of command ceremony in San Antonio, Texas, May 2, 2026. McFadden brings operational and logistics experience to the role, leading a unit that enables global mobility missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 12:53
    Photo ID: 9676111
    VIRIN: 260502-F-TT318-1184
    Resolution: 5576x3710
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Maj. Daniel M. McFadden Assumes Command of 74th Aerial Port Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Maj. Daniel M. McFadden Assumes Command of 74th Aerial Port Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio
    Maj. Daniel M. McFadden Assumes Command of 74th Aerial Port Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio
    Maj. Daniel M. McFadden Assumes Command of 74th Aerial Port Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio
    Maj. Daniel M. McFadden Assumes Command of 74th Aerial Port Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio

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    Maj. Daniel M. McFadden Assumes Command of 74th Aerial Port Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio

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    433rd Airlift Wing
    74th Aerial Port Squadron
    Change of Command Ceremony

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