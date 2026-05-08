Maj. Daniel M. McFadden Assumes Command of 74th Aerial Port Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel M. McFadden, 74th Aerial Port Squadron commander, delivers remarks after assuming command during a change of command ceremony in San Antonio, Texas, May 2, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of leadership within the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)