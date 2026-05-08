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    Maj. Daniel M. McFadden Assumes Command of 74th Aerial Port Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio [Image 1 of 4]

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    Maj. Daniel M. McFadden Assumes Command of 74th Aerial Port Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Valerie A. Mafnas, outgoing commander of the 74th Aerial Port Squadron, delivers farewell remarks during a change of command ceremony in San Antonio, Texas, May 2, 2026. Mafnas relinquished command after leading the unit in support of the 433rd Airlift Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 12:53
    Photo ID: 9676109
    VIRIN: 260502-F-TT318-1180
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Maj. Daniel M. McFadden Assumes Command of 74th Aerial Port Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Maj. Daniel M. McFadden Assumes Command of 74th Aerial Port Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio
    Maj. Daniel M. McFadden Assumes Command of 74th Aerial Port Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio
    Maj. Daniel M. McFadden Assumes Command of 74th Aerial Port Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio
    Maj. Daniel M. McFadden Assumes Command of 74th Aerial Port Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio

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    Maj. Daniel M. McFadden Assumes Command of 74th Aerial Port Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio

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    433rd Airlift Wing
    74 Aerial Port Squadron

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