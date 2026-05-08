Maj. Daniel M. McFadden Assumes Command of 74th Aerial Port Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Valerie A. Mafnas, outgoing commander of the 74th Aerial Port Squadron, delivers farewell remarks during a change of command ceremony in San Antonio, Texas, May 2, 2026. Mafnas relinquished command after leading the unit in support of the 433rd Airlift Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)