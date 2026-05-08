The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced the new food pyramid

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U.S. Health and Human Service (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. hosts U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins at the HHS Headquarters for the celebration of a major announcement. FDA Commissioner Marty Makary kicked off the event. Speakers included Kelly Loeffler, United States Administrator of the Small Business Administration, Jay Bhattacharya, Director of the National Institutes of Health of the United States, Ben Carson, National Advisor for Nutrition, Health, and Housing at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Jim O’Neill, United States Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services, Brian Christine, Assistant Secretary for Health and Head of the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps and Kyle Diamantas, Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) (USDA photo by Christophe Paul)