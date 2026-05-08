Date Taken: 05.11.2026 Date Posted: 05.11.2026 09:15 Photo ID: 9675494 VIRIN: 260108-P-OC007-1063 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 15.89 MB Location: WASHINGTON D.C, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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This work, The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced the new food pyramid [Image 70 of 70], by christophe paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.