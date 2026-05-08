Ben Carson, National Advisor for Nutrition, Health, and Housing at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), delivers some remarks during the celebration of the unveiling of the new food pyramid at the HHS Headquarters, Washington D.C, Jan. 8, 2026. (USDA photo by Christophe Paul)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 09:15
|Photo ID:
|9675486
|VIRIN:
|260108-P-OC007-1056
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|17.14 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced the new food pyramid [Image 70 of 70], by christophe paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.