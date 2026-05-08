Zeroing range

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Air defenders with 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regt., 52d ADA Brigade, zero the 35mm machine gun on the SGT Stout on a range near Baltadvaris, Lithuania, May 9, 2026. The unit was zeroing their weapons before testing a new type of round during Project Flytrap. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces conducted Project Flytrap as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Kohrs)