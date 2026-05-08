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    Zeroing Range [Image 3 of 8]

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    Zeroing Range

    LITHUANIA

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Kohrs 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Air defender with 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regt., 52d ADA Brigade, ensure the weapon systems on the Mobile Fire Team vehicles are ready to zero on a range near Baltadvaris, Lithuania, May 9, 2026. The CROW station has been removed from an older vehicle and custom welded to a Heavy Medium Multi Wheeled Vehicle to create a Mobile Fire Team vehicle to protect from unmanned aerial systems as part of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces conducted Project Flytrap as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Kohrs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 14:44
    Photo ID: 9673852
    VIRIN: 260509-A-NH920-1070
    Resolution: 4602x3068
    Size: 5.27 MB
    Location: LT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Zeroing Range [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Jacob Kohrs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MFT
    StrongerTogether
    5-4 ADAR
    10th AADMC
    52d ADA BDE
    Project Flytrap

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