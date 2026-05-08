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    Zeroing Range [Image 4 of 8]

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    Zeroing Range

    LITHUANIA

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Kohrs 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Members of 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regt., 52d ADA Brigade, and 2nd Squadron, 2nd Calvary Regiment with some contractors receive a safety brief before the vehicle move on line to start zeroing on a range near Baltadvaris, Lithuania, May 9, 2026. The units were zeroing their weapons before testing a new type of round during Project Flytrap. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces conducted Project Flytrap as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Kohrs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 14:44
    Photo ID: 9673855
    VIRIN: 260509-A-NH920-1082
    Resolution: 5202x3468
    Size: 5.53 MB
    Location: LT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Zeroing Range [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Jacob Kohrs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    safety brief
    StrongerTogether
    5-4 ADAR
    10th AADMC
    52d ADA BDE
    Project Flytrap

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