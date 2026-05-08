Zeroing range

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Felix Aguilar, an air defender with 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regt., 52d ADA Brigade, attaches an M2 Browning Machine Gun to a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station before zeroing the weapon in the range near Baltadvaris, Lithuania, May 9, 2026. The CROW station has been removed from an older vehicle and custom welded to a Heavy Medium Multi Wheeled Vehicle to create a Mobile Fire Team vehicle to protect from unmanned aerial systems as part of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces conducted Project Flytrap as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Kohrs)