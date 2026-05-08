Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lauren Barlow, Space Launch Delta 30 NCOIC of resource management, right, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kierra Simmons, religious affairs airman, left, celebrate Military Spouse Appreciation Day with a Vandenberg family member at the Military Spouse Appreciation Day breakfast at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 8, 2026. Military Spouse Appreciation Day is celebrated by the Department of Defense every year in the month of May to recognize the strength and contributions of approximately 1 million military spouses. (Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)