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    Military Spouse Appreciation Day! [Image 7 of 7]

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    Military Spouse Appreciation Day!

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Airman Enso Valle 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lauren Barlow, Space Launch Delta 30 NCOIC of resource management, right, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kierra Simmons, religious affairs airman, left, celebrate Military Spouse Appreciation Day with a Vandenberg family member at the Military Spouse Appreciation Day breakfast at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 8, 2026. Military Spouse Appreciation Day is celebrated by the Department of Defense every year in the month of May to recognize the strength and contributions of approximately 1 million military spouses. (Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 19:35
    Photo ID: 9673320
    VIRIN: 260508-X-DY416-2009
    Resolution: 4735x3157
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Military Spouse Appreciation Day! [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Enso Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Military Spouse Appreciation Day!
    Military Spouse Appreciation Day!
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