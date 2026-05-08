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U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, and his spouse, Emilie, celebrate Military Spouse Appreciation Day with Vandenberg family members at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 8, 2026. Military Spouse Appreciation Day is celebrated by the Department of Defense every year in the month of May to recognize the strength and contributions of approximately 1 million military spouses. (Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)