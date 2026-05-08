U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, and his spouse, Emilie, celebrate Military Spouse Appreciation Day with Vandenberg family members at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 8, 2026. Military Spouse Appreciation Day is celebrated by the Department of Defense every year in the month of May to recognize the strength and contributions of approximately 1 million military spouses. (Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 19:35
|Photo ID:
|9673304
|VIRIN:
|260508-X-DY416-2007
|Resolution:
|4557x3038
|Size:
|4.6 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Spouse Appreciation Day! [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Enso Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.