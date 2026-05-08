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Emilie Horne, spouse of the Space Launch Delta commander, right, hands out flowers to military spouses at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 8, 2026. Military Spouse Appreciation Day is celebrated by the Department of Defense every year in the month of May to recognize the strength and contributions of approximately 1 million military spouses. (Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)