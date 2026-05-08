Brig. Gen. Sean Crockett, commanding general of U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox, places a gold jacket on Irvin Lyons Jr. after naming him the 2026 Fort Knox Gold Neighbor, May 7, during the Fort Knox Community Partnership Dinner. The event was held in Hangar No. 1 at Godman Army Airfield. Lyons was recognized for his longstanding support of Fort Knox Soldiers and families as well as area military veterans. (US Army Photo by Charles Leffler)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 10:28
|Photo ID:
|9671820
|VIRIN:
|260507-D-A4508-6885
|Resolution:
|4500x7755
|Size:
|5.22 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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2026 Fort Knox Gold Neighbor recognized at annual partnership dinner
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