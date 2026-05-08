2026 Fort Knox Gold Neighbor recognized at annual partnership dinner

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FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES 05.07.2026 Courtesy Photo Fort Knox

Brig. Gen. Sean Crockett, commanding general of U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox, places a gold jacket on Irvin Lyons Jr. after naming him the 2026 Fort Knox Gold Neighbor, May 7, during the Fort Knox Community Partnership Dinner. The event was held in Hangar No. 1 at Godman Army Airfield. Lyons was recognized for his longstanding support of Fort Knox Soldiers and families as well as area military veterans. (US Army Photo by Charles Leffler)