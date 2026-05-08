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    2026 Fort Knox Gold Neighbor recognized at annual partnership dinner [Image 1 of 3]

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    2026 Fort Knox Gold Neighbor recognized at annual partnership dinner

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Knox

    Brig. Gen. Sean Crockett, commanding general of U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox, places a gold jacket on Irvin Lyons Jr. after naming him the 2026 Fort Knox Gold Neighbor, May 7, during the Fort Knox Community Partnership Dinner. The event was held in Hangar No. 1 at Godman Army Airfield. Lyons was recognized for his longstanding support of Fort Knox Soldiers and families as well as area military veterans. (US Army Photo by Charles Leffler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 10:28
    Photo ID: 9671820
    VIRIN: 260507-D-A4508-6885
    Resolution: 4500x7755
    Size: 5.22 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    Godman Airfield
    Community Partnership Dinner
    Fife and Bugle Corp
    Gold Jackets
    Hanger 1

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