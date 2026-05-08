Irvin Lyons Jr., center, stands with fellow Fort Knox Gold Neighbors after receiving the 2026 award during the annual Fort Knox Community Partnership Dinner, May 7, in Hangar No. 1 at Godman Army Airfield. The Gold Neighbor program annually recognizes an off-post community member for exceptional efforts in supporting the installation, Soldiers and families. (US Army Photo by Charles Leffler)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 10:28
|Photo ID:
|9671809
|VIRIN:
|260508-D-A4508-8303
|Resolution:
|4500x1989
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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2026 Fort Knox Gold Neighbor recognized at annual partnership dinner
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