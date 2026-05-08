2026 Fort Knox Gold Neighbor recognized at annual partnership dinner

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FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES 05.08.2026 Courtesy Photo Fort Knox

Irvin Lyons Jr., center, stands with fellow Fort Knox Gold Neighbors after receiving the 2026 award during the annual Fort Knox Community Partnership Dinner, May 7, in Hangar No. 1 at Godman Army Airfield. The Gold Neighbor program annually recognizes an off-post community member for exceptional efforts in supporting the installation, Soldiers and families. (US Army Photo by Charles Leffler)