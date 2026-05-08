2026 Fort Knox Gold Neighbor recognized at annual partnership dinner

Courtesy Photo | Gail Lyons embraces her husband, Irvin Lyons Jr., after he was named the 2026 Fort Knox Gold Neighbor during the annual Fort Knox Community Partnership Dinner, May 7, in Hangar No. 1 at Godman Army Airfield. (US Army Photo by Charles Leffler) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Gail Lyons embraces her husband, Irvin Lyons Jr., after he was named the 2026 Fort...... read more read more

FORT KNOX, Ky. – Fort Knox leaders named Irvin Lyons Jr. as the installation’s newest Gold Neighbor during the post’s annual Community Partnership Dinner on May 7.

The jacket is bestowed annually to individuals in the greater Fort Knox region who have distinguished themselves through their support for Fort Knox, its Soldiers and Families.

Following his retirement from the U.S. Army after 31 years of service, Lyons has continued to volunteer and serve in the Fort Knox and surrounding communities.

Lyons has assisted in distributing tens of thousands of dollars in academic scholarships to military youth. As a member of several nonprofit veteran organizations, he has also served as a mentor to numerous Fort Knox children and has presented leadership awards to JROTC cadets and students attending Cadet Summer Training.

He volunteers at the Fort Knox Red Cross, supporting blood drives and distributing donated items to veterans, to include 10 power chairs to veterans with limited mobility.

Lyons also volunteers at local food pantries and food banks, including Feeding America in Elizabethtown, Warm Blessings and the post’s Helping Hands food pantry. His contributions to these nonprofit organizations helped contribute to the donation of more than 300 boxes of nonperishable food items to Fort Knox Soldiers, Families and veterans during the longest government shutdown in the nation’s history.

Additionally, Lyons led the local Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity chapter in donating gift cards to Soldiers and Families during the Fort Knox Thanksgiving food basket distribution.

Lyons joins previous community leaders recognized as Gold Neighbors: Carl, Anne, Bob and Jan Swope; the late Bill and Betty Swope; Barbara Proffitt and her late husband, Ronnie; Blake Proffitt; Charlie Thurman and his late wife, Claudia; Erika and Gene Gudenkauf; Greg Milby; Hollie Sexton Foy; Randy Acton; Charlotte Masterson; Dr. James Ramsey; Nannette Johnston; Brad Richardson; Carl Cornelius; Carole Logsdon; Kendra Scott; Bill Evans; Dr. Jillian Carden; Dick Ardisson; retired Maj. Gen. Bill Barron; Amy Grimm; retired Brig. Gen. Jim Iacocca; and Donna Betson.