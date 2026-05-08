2026 Fort Knox Gold Neighbor recognized at annual partnership dinner

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FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES 05.07.2026 Courtesy Photo Fort Knox

Gail Lyons embraces her husband, Irvin Lyons Jr., after he was named the 2026 Fort Knox Gold Neighbor during the annual Fort Knox Community Partnership Dinner, May 7, in Hangar No. 1 at Godman Army Airfield. (US Army Photo by Charles Leffler)