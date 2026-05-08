Gail Lyons embraces her husband, Irvin Lyons Jr., after he was named the 2026 Fort Knox Gold Neighbor during the annual Fort Knox Community Partnership Dinner, May 7, in Hangar No. 1 at Godman Army Airfield. (US Army Photo by Charles Leffler)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 10:28
|Photo ID:
|9671801
|VIRIN:
|260507-D-A4508-7137
|Resolution:
|3646x2430
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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2026 Fort Knox Gold Neighbor recognized at annual partnership dinner
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