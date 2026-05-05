Date Taken: 03.23.2026 Date Posted: 05.07.2026 23:42 Photo ID: 9670908 VIRIN: 260324-A-OQ489-6713 Resolution: 4497x3869 Size: 3.29 MB Location: KENTUCKY, US

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This work, U.S. Army soldiers inspect paper targets during marksmanship qualification training at a firing range [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.