A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier demonstrates technical proficiency during a graded task in the Best Squad Competition at French Range, Fort Knox, Ky., March 23, 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 23:42
|Photo ID:
|9670908
|VIRIN:
|260324-A-OQ489-6713
|Resolution:
|4497x3869
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army soldiers inspect paper targets during marksmanship qualification training at a firing range [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.