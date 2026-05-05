U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers perform tactical movements during the Best Squad Competition at French Range, Fort Knox, Ky March 23, 2026. Squads were graded on their communication and tactical execution while navigating complex terrain. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 23:42
|Photo ID:
|9670907
|VIRIN:
|260324-A-OQ489-6983
|Resolution:
|5689x3485
|Size:
|4 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Squad Maneuvers Through Best Squad Course [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.