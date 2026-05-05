U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers participate in the Best Squad Competition at French Range, Fort Knox, Ky., March 23, 2026. The competition tests squads on their technical and tactical proficiency, physical endurance, and ability to work as a cohesive team through a series of rigorous combat-related events. (U.S Army Reserve Photo by SGT. Najee Tate Milton)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 23:42
|Photo ID:
|9670904
|VIRIN:
|260324-A-OQ489-5992
|Resolution:
|5306x3089
|Size:
|5.03 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sharpening Lethality at French Range [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.