(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sharpening Lethality at French Range [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sharpening Lethality at French Range

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers participate in the Best Squad Competition at French Range, Fort Knox, Ky., March 23, 2026. The competition tests squads on their technical and tactical proficiency, physical endurance, and ability to work as a cohesive team through a series of rigorous combat-related events. (U.S Army Reserve Photo by SGT. Najee Tate Milton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 23:42
    Photo ID: 9670904
    VIRIN: 260324-A-OQ489-5992
    Resolution: 5306x3089
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sharpening Lethality at French Range [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers Evaluated on Technical Skills
    Sharpening Lethality at French Range
    U.S. Army soldiers inspect paper targets during marksmanship qualification training at a firing range
    Squad Maneuvers Through Best Squad Course
    Best Squad Competition Kicks Off at French Range
    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers Compete in Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    40th Infantry Division
    soldiers
    weapons qualification
    OCP uniform
    U.S. Army
    firing range

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery