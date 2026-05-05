Sharpening Lethality at French Range

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U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers participate in the Best Squad Competition at French Range, Fort Knox, Ky., March 23, 2026. The competition tests squads on their technical and tactical proficiency, physical endurance, and ability to work as a cohesive team through a series of rigorous combat-related events. (U.S Army Reserve Photo by SGT. Najee Tate Milton)