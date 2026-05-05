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    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers Compete in Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox [Image 6 of 6]

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    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers Compete in Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier engages targets during the weapons proficiency phase of the Best Squad Competition at French Range, Fort Knox, Ky., March 23, 2026. Marksmanship is a core component in determining the Army's top-performing squad. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 23:42
    Photo ID: 9670906
    VIRIN: 260324-A-OQ489-8826
    Resolution: 5413x3194
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers Compete in Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers Evaluated on Technical Skills
    Sharpening Lethality at French Range
    U.S. Army soldiers inspect paper targets during marksmanship qualification training at a firing range
    Squad Maneuvers Through Best Squad Course
    Best Squad Competition Kicks Off at French Range
    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers Compete in Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox

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    combat training
    weapons qualification
    prone position
    SIG Sauer
    M17 pistol
    U.S. Army

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