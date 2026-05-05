U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers Compete in Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox

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A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier engages targets during the weapons proficiency phase of the Best Squad Competition at French Range, Fort Knox, Ky., March 23, 2026. Marksmanship is a core component in determining the Army's top-performing squad. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton)