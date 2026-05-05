A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier engages targets during the weapons proficiency phase of the Best Squad Competition at French Range, Fort Knox, Ky., March 23, 2026. Marksmanship is a core component in determining the Army's top-performing squad. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 23:42
|Photo ID:
|9670906
|VIRIN:
|260324-A-OQ489-8826
|Resolution:
|5413x3194
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers Compete in Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.