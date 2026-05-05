U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Visits Singapore to Strengthen Regional Partnerships

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U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) commanding general, presents an official gift to Singapore Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Cai Dixon, Chief of Army Singapore, at the Ministry of Defense (MINDEF), Singapore, April 28, 2026. Clark answered the invitation to conduct an introductory visit to Singapore Armed Forces as the USARPAC commander. (Courtesy photo provided by Lena Goh, Ministry of Defense Singapore)