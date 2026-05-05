U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Visits Singapore to Strengthen Regional Partnerships

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U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) commanding general, center, receives a brief from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) at the SAFTI city, Singapore Army Combat Service Support Command (CSSCOM) Headquarters, April 28, 2026. Clark was brief on how battlefield effects simulators are employed to enhance training realism and effectiveness for SAF Soldiers. (Courtesy photo provided by Mr. Ian Lim, Ministry of Defense Singapore)