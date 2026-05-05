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    U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Visits Singapore to Strengthen Regional Partnerships [Image 4 of 5]

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    U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Visits Singapore to Strengthen Regional Partnerships

    SINGAPORE

    04.28.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) commanding general, inspects the Guard of Honor during the Honor Ceremony at the Singapore Ministry of Defense (MINDEF), April 28, 2026. Clark answered the invitation to conduct an introductory visit to Singapore Armed Forces as the USARPAC commander. (Courtesy photo provided by Mr. Soon Lye Chua, Ministry of Defense Singapore)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 18:55
    Photo ID: 9670546
    VIRIN: 260428-A-UJ522-1004
    Resolution: 5063x3375
    Size: 5.44 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Visits Singapore to Strengthen Regional Partnerships
    U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Visits Singapore to Strengthen Regional Partnerships
    U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Visits Singapore to Strengthen Regional Partnerships
    U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Visits Singapore to Strengthen Regional Partnerships
    U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Visits Singapore to Strengthen Regional Partnerships

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