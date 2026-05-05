U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Visits Singapore to Strengthen Regional Partnerships

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U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) commanding general, inspects the Guard of Honor during the Honor Ceremony at the Singapore Ministry of Defense (MINDEF), April 28, 2026. Clark answered the invitation to conduct an introductory visit to Singapore Armed Forces as the USARPAC commander. (Courtesy photo provided by Mr. Soon Lye Chua, Ministry of Defense Singapore)