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    U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Visits Singapore to Strengthen Regional Partnerships [Image 2 of 5]

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    U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Visits Singapore to Strengthen Regional Partnerships

    SINGAPORE

    04.28.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) commanding general, center, receives a brief from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) at the Singapore Army Combat Service Support Command (CSSCOM) Headquarters, April 28, 2026. Clark learned how the SAF leverages technology and innovation to support operations, training and service personnel. (Courtesy photo provided by Mr. Ian Lim, Ministry of Defense Singapore)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 18:55
    Photo ID: 9670540
    VIRIN: 260428-A-UJ522-1002
    Resolution: 2048x1364
    Size: 598.21 KB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Visits Singapore to Strengthen Regional Partnerships
    U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Visits Singapore to Strengthen Regional Partnerships
    U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Visits Singapore to Strengthen Regional Partnerships
    U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Visits Singapore to Strengthen Regional Partnerships
    U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Visits Singapore to Strengthen Regional Partnerships

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