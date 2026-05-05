U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Visits Singapore to Strengthen Regional Partnerships

U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) commanding general, center, receives a brief from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) at the Singapore Army Combat Service Support Command (CSSCOM) Headquarters, April 28, 2026. Clark learned how the SAF leverages technology and innovation to support operations, training and service personnel. (Courtesy photo provided by Mr. Ian Lim, Ministry of Defense Singapore)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 18:55
|Photo ID:
|9670540
|VIRIN:
|260428-A-UJ522-1002
|Resolution:
|2048x1364
|Size:
|598.21 KB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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