Airmen conduct close quarters combat operations during the annual Advanced Combat Training Exercise at Edwards Air Force Base, California, April 2, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lindsey Gordon)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 18:47
|Photo ID:
|9670537
|VIRIN:
|260402-F-GU309-1032
|Resolution:
|7737x4836
|Size:
|5.22 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Edwards AFB Hosts annual Advanced Combat Training Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by Lindsey Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Edwards AFB Hosts annual Advanced Combat Training Exercise
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