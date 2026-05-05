Opposition forces attack friendly forces during close quarters combat operations during the annual Advanced Combat Training Exercise at Edwards Air Force Base, California, April 2, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lindsey Gordon)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 18:47
|Photo ID:
|9670534
|VIRIN:
|260402-F-GU309-1023
|Resolution:
|7727x4829
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Edwards AFB Hosts annual Advanced Combat Training Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by Lindsey Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Edwards AFB Hosts annual Advanced Combat Training Exercise
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