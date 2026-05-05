Photo By Ariana Ortega | Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jesus Contreras, 1st Lt. Jared Barnes and Senior Airman Noah...... read more read more Photo By Ariana Ortega | Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jesus Contreras, 1st Lt. Jared Barnes and Senior Airman Noah Bugiada of the 61st Security Forces Squadron move to secure a building during the annual Advanced Combat Training Exercise Close Quarters Battle Course at Edwards Air Force Base, California, April 2, 2026. (Air Force photo by Ariana Ortega) see less | View Image Page

Edwards AFB Hosts annual Advanced Combat Training Exercise Your browser does not support the audio element.

The exercise focused on individual and team combat mission-oriented tasks that integrated modern tactics, techniques and procedures as well preparing Airmen for emerging threats.



"This year's event was designed to forge a cohesive 'team of teams' capable of executing a complex mission set while testing participants as individuals and internal fireteams under extreme pressure,” said Master Sgt. Travis Dorvit, 412th SFS weapons and tactics chief. “By testing our handheld counter-UAS platforms in realistic scenarios, we ensure our defenders stay ahead of rapidly evolving adversary threats and capture lessons learned to be provided to the enterprise.”



During the week, participants trained in combat skills, including small unit tactics: realistic repetitions in close-quarters battle, land navigation, and troop leading procedures.



During the ACTE, participants were issued a warning order and integrated as a "team of teams" to plan and execute a complex mission involving base defense and humanitarian aid in an austere environment. This collaborative leadership process is vital for mission success, reinforcing the reality that a failure to plan is a plan to fail, according to Dorvit.



Emerging threat training included counter-drone operations utilizing electronic warfare and specialized drills to detect and neutralize enemy UAS threats.



Integrating these techniques and familiarization into realistic expeditionary scenarios provided participants with techniques of counter drone planning and response to an ever-evolving threat. This event held a test of two of the security forces handheld jamming platforms capturing best practices, cost analysis, and max jamming capabilities against the most common sUAS platforms, Dorvit said.



The week’s events culminated in an Agile Combat Employment (ACE) force-on-force exercise. This capstone tested the participants' ability to integrate tactical knowledge and technology under pressure while in a competitive environment. After the dust had settled, the 61st SFS went home to Los Angeles with pride as this year’s winners and a stronger knowledge base of tactics and procedures.



By combining foundational skills and counter-drone tactics, the 412th SFS has reinforced the Air Force’s commitment to readiness and excellence in security operations.



“Ultimately, exercises like this support the validation that security forces possess the tactical supremacy, adaptability and leadership required to dominate at their home station and in any contested environment.” Dorvit said.