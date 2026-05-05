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    Edwards AFB Hosts annual Advanced Combat Training Exercise [Image 4 of 5]

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    Edwards AFB Hosts annual Advanced Combat Training Exercise

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Photo by Lindsey Gordon 

    412th Test Wing   

    Opposition forces attack friendly forces during the annual Advanced Combat Training Exercise at Edwards Air Force Base, California, April 2, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lindsey Gordon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 18:47
    Photo ID: 9670535
    VIRIN: 260402-F-GU309-1028
    Resolution: 7873x4921
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Edwards AFB Hosts annual Advanced Combat Training Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by Lindsey Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    U.S. Air Force
    Edwards Air Force Base

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