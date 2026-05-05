Edwards AFB Hosts annual Advanced Combat Training Exercise

Date Taken: 04.02.2026 Date Posted: 05.07.2026 18:47 Photo ID: 9670535 VIRIN: 260402-F-GU309-1028 Resolution: 7873x4921 Size: 2.79 MB Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

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