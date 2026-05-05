(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers conduct defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg [Image 8 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3rd Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers conduct defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg

    FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Capt. Thomas McCarty 

    3rd Corps Sustainment Command

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 18th Corps Finance Battalion, 3rd Corps Sustainment Command, fires an M249 light machine gun during the night phase of a defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 6, 2026. The gunner used night vision goggles and an infrared aiming laser to engage targets downrange, maintaining suppressive fire in low-visibility conditions. The exercise tested the ability of finance and sustainment personnel to execute a synchronized defense. By mastering nighttime firing techniques and lethal accuracy, the battalion ensures its Soldiers are prepared to defend high-value command posts and supply nodes in contested environments. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Thomas McCarty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 14:24
    Photo ID: 9670036
    VIRIN: 260507-A-NR898-3101
    Resolution: 6167x4111
    Size: 6.12 MB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers conduct defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Thomas McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers conduct defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg
    3rd Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers conduct defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg
    3rd Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers conduct defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg
    3rd Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers conduct defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg
    3rd Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers conduct defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg
    3rd Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers conduct defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg
    3rd Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers conduct defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg
    3rd Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers conduct defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg
    3rd Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers conduct defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg
    3rd Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers conduct defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg
    3rd Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers conduct defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    XVIII Airborne Corps
    XVIII ABC
    3CSC
    USAWHC
    18CFIBN
    SpearsReady

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery