A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 18th Corps Finance Battalion, 3rd Corps Sustainment Command, fires an M249 light machine gun during the night phase of a defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 6, 2026. The gunner used night vision goggles and an infrared aiming laser to engage targets downrange, maintaining suppressive fire in low-visibility conditions. The exercise tested the ability of finance and sustainment personnel to execute a synchronized defense. By mastering nighttime firing techniques and lethal accuracy, the battalion ensures its Soldiers are prepared to defend high-value command posts and supply nodes in contested environments. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Thomas McCarty)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 14:24
|Photo ID:
|9670036
|VIRIN:
|260507-A-NR898-3101
|Resolution:
|6167x4111
|Size:
|6.12 MB
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers conduct defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Thomas McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.