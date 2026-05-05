3rd Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers conduct defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg

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A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 18th Corps Finance Battalion, 3rd Corps Sustainment Command, fires an M249 light machine gun during the night phase of a defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 6, 2026. The gunner used night vision goggles and an infrared aiming laser to engage targets downrange, maintaining suppressive fire in low-visibility conditions. The exercise tested the ability of finance and sustainment personnel to execute a synchronized defense. By mastering nighttime firing techniques and lethal accuracy, the battalion ensures its Soldiers are prepared to defend high-value command posts and supply nodes in contested environments. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Thomas McCarty)