3rd Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers conduct defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg

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A U.S. Army M240 machine gun team assigned to the 18th Corps Finance Battalion, 3rd Corps Sustainment Command, engages pop-up targets during a day and night defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 6, 2026. The training forces the gunner and assistant gunner to operate as a synchronized unit, communicating rapidly to identify, track, and suppress targets as they appear across their assigned sector. By mastering the speed and lethality required to neutralize threats, finance and sustainment Soldiers prove they are warfighters first, fully prepared to maintain a defense and protect high-value supply and command nodes in contested environments. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Thomas McCarty)