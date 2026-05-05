3rd Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers conduct defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 18th Corps Finance Battalion, 3rd Corps Sustainment Command, man their defensive fighting positions during a day and night defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 6, 2026. The wide-training event required Soldiers to synchronize multiple weapon systems across a unified line, utilizing integrated sector sketches to ensure a continuous and overlapping perimeter defense. By practicing the tactical integration of diverse firepower from fixed positions, the 3rd Corps Sustainment Command ensures its logisticians are prepared to operate as lethal warfighters, capable of protecting vital assets and holding the line at high-value command posts and supply nodes in contested environments. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Thomas McCarty)