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    3rd Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers conduct defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg [Image 5 of 11]

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    3rd Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers conduct defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg

    FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Capt. Thomas McCarty 

    3rd Corps Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 18th Corps Finance Battalion, 3rd Corps Sustainment Command, man their defensive fighting positions during a day and night defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 6, 2026. The wide-training event required Soldiers to synchronize multiple weapon systems across a unified line, utilizing integrated sector sketches to ensure a continuous and overlapping perimeter defense. By practicing the tactical integration of diverse firepower from fixed positions, the 3rd Corps Sustainment Command ensures its logisticians are prepared to operate as lethal warfighters, capable of protecting vital assets and holding the line at high-value command posts and supply nodes in contested environments. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Thomas McCarty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 14:23
    Photo ID: 9670011
    VIRIN: 260506-A-NR898-7355
    Resolution: 6719x4479
    Size: 9.12 MB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3rd Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers conduct defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Thomas McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3rd Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers conduct defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg
    3rd Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers conduct defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg
    3rd Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers conduct defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg
    3rd Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers conduct defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg
    3rd Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers conduct defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg
    3rd Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers conduct defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg
    3rd Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers conduct defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg
    3rd Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers conduct defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg
    3rd Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers conduct defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg
    3rd Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers conduct defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg
    3rd Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers conduct defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg

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    XVIII Airborne Corps
    XVIII ABC
    3CSC
    USAWHC
    18CFIBN
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