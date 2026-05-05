A U.S. Army M240 machine gun team assigned to the 18th Corps Finance Battalion, 3rd Corps Sustainment Command, engages targets during the night phase of a defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 6, 2026. The gunner and assistant gunner utilized an infrared aiming laser and night vision goggles to identify and suppress targets in low-light conditions. This training focuses on the tactical integration of crew-served weapons with detailed sector sketches to ensure a synchronized defense. By practicing these combat fundamentals at night, the battalion ensures sustainment personnel are capable of defending high-value command posts and supply nodes in contested environments. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Thomas McCarty)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 14:23
|Photo ID:
|9670020
|VIRIN:
|260507-A-NR898-8422
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.18 MB
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Corps Sustainment Command Soldiers conduct defensive live-fire exercise at Fort Bragg [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Thomas McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.