149th Fighter Wing Hosts Chilean Air Force Through SPP

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Texas Army and Air National Guard and Chilean Air Force members pose for a group photo at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 5, 2026. The Texas Air National Guard's involvement allows airmen to strengthen military-to-military relationships and demonstrate their commitment to the region's stability. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)