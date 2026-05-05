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    149th Fighter Wing Hosts Chilean Air Force Through SPP [Image 4 of 4]

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    149th Fighter Wing Hosts Chilean Air Force Through SPP

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco 

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Texas Army and Air National Guard and Chilean Air Force members pose for a group photo at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 5, 2026. The Texas Air National Guard's involvement allows airmen to strengthen military-to-military relationships and demonstrate their commitment to the region's stability. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 14:21
    Photo ID: 9670031
    VIRIN: 260505-Z-CA864-1190
    Resolution: 5473x3649
    Size: 4.81 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 149th Fighter Wing Hosts Chilean Air Force Through SPP [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jonathan Rasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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