Texas Army and Air National Guard and Chilean Air Force members pose for a group photo at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 5, 2026. The Texas Air National Guard's involvement allows airmen to strengthen military-to-military relationships and demonstrate their commitment to the region's stability. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 14:21
|Photo ID:
|9670031
|VIRIN:
|260505-Z-CA864-1190
|Resolution:
|5473x3649
|Size:
|4.81 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 149th Fighter Wing Hosts Chilean Air Force Through SPP [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jonathan Rasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.