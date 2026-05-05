149th Fighter Wing Hosts Chilean Air Force Through SPP

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Two Chilean Air Force members listen to Air National Guard Maj. Jared Tew, range operations officer with the 149th Fighter Wing Detachment 1, as he goes over a lesson at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 5, 2026. The collaboration between the Chilean Air Force and the 149th Fighter Wing underlines the 18-year partnership between Texas and Chile through the State Partnership Program. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)