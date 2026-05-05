Two Chilean Air Force members listen to Air National Guard Maj. Jared Tew, range operations officer with the 149th Fighter Wing Detachment 1, as he goes over a lesson at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 5, 2026. The collaboration between the Chilean Air Force and the 149th Fighter Wing underlines the 18-year partnership between Texas and Chile through the State Partnership Program. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 14:21
|Photo ID:
|9670021
|VIRIN:
|260505-Z-CA864-1021
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|5.5 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 149th Fighter Wing Hosts Chilean Air Force Through SPP [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jonathan Rasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.