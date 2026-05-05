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    149th Fighter Wing Hosts Chilean Air Force Through SPP [Image 2 of 4]

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    149th Fighter Wing Hosts Chilean Air Force Through SPP

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco 

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Two Chilean Air Force members listen to Air National Guard Maj. Jared Tew, range operations officer with the 149th Fighter Wing Detachment 1, as he goes over a lesson at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 5, 2026. The collaboration between the Chilean Air Force and the 149th Fighter Wing underlines the 18-year partnership between Texas and Chile through the State Partnership Program. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 14:21
    Photo ID: 9670021
    VIRIN: 260505-Z-CA864-1021
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 149th Fighter Wing Hosts Chilean Air Force Through SPP [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jonathan Rasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    149th Fighter Wing Hosts Chilean Air Force Through SPP
    149th Fighter Wing Hosts Chilean Air Force Through SPP
    149th Fighter Wing Hosts Chilean Air Force Through SPP

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