Chilean Air Force members attend a class hosted by the 149th Fighter Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 5, 2026. The Texas Air National Guard has partnered with Chile through the Department of State State Partnership Program since 2009, it creates opportunities for high-level exchanges and cooperation in civic-military activities, such as tactical, humanitarian and disaster-response missions. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 14:21
|Photo ID:
|9670013
|VIRIN:
|260505-Z-CA864-1009
|Resolution:
|5314x3543
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 149th Fighter Wing Hosts Chilean Air Force Through SPP [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jonathan Rasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.