149th Fighter Wing Hosts Chilean Air Force Through SPP

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Chilean Air Force members attend a class hosted by the 149th Fighter Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 5, 2026. The Texas Air National Guard has partnered with Chile through the Department of State State Partnership Program since 2009, it creates opportunities for high-level exchanges and cooperation in civic-military activities, such as tactical, humanitarian and disaster-response missions. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)