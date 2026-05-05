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    149th Fighter Wing Hosts Chilean Air Force Through SPP [Image 1 of 4]

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    149th Fighter Wing Hosts Chilean Air Force Through SPP

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco 

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Chilean Air Force members attend a class hosted by the 149th Fighter Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 5, 2026. The Texas Air National Guard has partnered with Chile through the Department of State State Partnership Program since 2009, it creates opportunities for high-level exchanges and cooperation in civic-military activities, such as tactical, humanitarian and disaster-response missions. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 14:21
    Photo ID: 9670013
    VIRIN: 260505-Z-CA864-1009
    Resolution: 5314x3543
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 149th Fighter Wing Hosts Chilean Air Force Through SPP [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jonathan Rasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Chilean Air Force
    AirNationalGuard
    State Parntnership Program
    San Antonio - Texas

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